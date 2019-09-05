Crews hopeful Green Ravine fire containment will increase

TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News)- The Green Ravine Fire increased overnight Wednesday, but crews believe they’ll havea a handle on it by Thursday.



The fire is 10% contained and at last check has burned 1,700 acres.

200 personnel, made up of hot shot and hand crews are working on the fire.

Some even staying overnight on the mountain.

“Especially at the higher terrain, they will be up there making sure that the line where the fire is actively burning is secure so we can get enough containment as possible,” Jason Curry Utah Division of Forestry said.

Curry says the fire is situated in a steep and rocky portion of the mountain. Where officials say the fire poses a threat to power lines and communication towers.

“Today will be a huge jump in containment we expect to see a higher percentage some of this in the higher country with steep rock may not be contained at all as far as getting line on it,” Curry said.



Regardless, Curry says the fire does not pose a threat to homes in the area.

