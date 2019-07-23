Crews put out fire at old Seven Peaks Waterpark in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Fire crews were called to fire at the old Seven Peaks Waterpark in Salt Lake City Tuesday morning.

ABC4 crews arrived on scene at 1200 West 1700 South before fire crews and snapped this picture.

It appears the brush surround the waterpark caught fire.

As of 10 a.m. the fire was mostly out. The cause has not been released.

Grass fire at the old water park 1400 w 1700 s. No injuries. No structures. Fire is out now. — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) July 23, 2019

The waterpark has not been open for business all summer.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

What others are clicking on: