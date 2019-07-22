Crews fight 2-alarm apartment fire in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Crews are investigating after a fire at an apartment complex in Layton Monday.
It happened around 3 p.m. at the Layton Meadows apartments at 540 West 1425 North.
The fire reached 2-alarms.
**Video contains profanity**
Hill Field Road (400 West) was closed as crews worked to put out the flames.
Details, including the cause of the fire, have not been released.
