Crews fight 2-alarm apartment fire in Layton

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Utah man has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges stemming from the alleged murders of an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy and a professional Russian snowboarder in June.

Thirty-year-old Rhett Nelson was arraigned Monday on charges of killing 50-year-old Deputy Joseph Solano and 31-year-old Dmitry Kolstov. He also denied charges of attempted murder and robbery.