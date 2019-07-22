Newsfore Opt-In Form

Crews fight 2-alarm apartment fire in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Crews are investigating after a fire at an apartment complex in Layton Monday.

It happened around 3 p.m. at the Layton Meadows apartments at 540 West 1425 North.

The fire reached 2-alarms.

**Video contains profanity**

Hill Field Road (400 West) was closed as crews worked to put out the flames.

Details, including the cause of the fire, have not been released.

Crews are working to put out a fire at the Layton Meadows apartment complex near Layton Mall.

