Crews continue work to repair large sinkhole on 8400 West in Magna

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews continue to work on filling in a large sink hole that showed up on 8400 West in Magna Sunday night.

According to the Greater Salt Lake Municipal Services District, the report of the sinkhold came in around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Magna Main Street and 8400 West.

Mick Sudbury, Chair of the Magna Water Board, was at the site and said “the sinkhole is about the size of a small car.”

The sinkhole was caused by a leak in a 14” secondary water line and crews from the Magna Water District shut off and drained the water and compacted the hole with gravel.





Photo Courtesy: Scott Taylor

The southbound lanes of 8400 West will be closed to through traffic during most of Monday and residents are requested to stay away from the area.

Commuters should plan to take an alternate route.

There were no injuries or accidents that occurred as a result of the sinkhole.