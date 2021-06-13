Fire officials continue to investigate 3-alarm commercial fire Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) -Multiple fire crews spent hours Sunday morning battling a large structure fire in Sugar House.

Salt Lake City Firefighters responded to the fire around 2:00 a.m. at 1110 E Ashton Ave.

Courtesy SLC Fire

Courtesy SLC Fire











When they arrived, crews were met with a fully involved structure. Evacuations from an adjacent apartment led to six families being displaced.

60 firefighters worked through the night to battle the flames in the old abandoned business complex.

SLC Fire said one firefight sustained an injury when he suffered from smoke inhalation but was going to be okay.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation and an estimate of damages have not been determined.

ABC4 will update the story as more details are released.