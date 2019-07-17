Crews battling structure fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are battling a fully engulfed structure in Richmond.

The fire is burning near 300 North State Street, according to fire officials.

Officials say both ends of State Street are closed and will not be accessible until further notice.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Officials are advising the public to avoid the area as they work to extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

