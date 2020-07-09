Crews battling new wildfire in Tooele County near Erda

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews in Tooele County are on the scene of a new wildfire that started Thursday afternoon.

According to Jason Curry with the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, the fire is approximately 10 acres near SR-138 in Tooele County near Erda.

The wind is proving to be a challenge for firefighters and it is unknown at this time if any structures are threatened.

NEW STARTS

Firefighters are on scene of the #Highway138Fire east of Grantsville estimated at 10 acres and the #SandbarFire north of Stockton estimated at 4 acres. Forward progression has been stopped on both fires and the causes are under investigation. #ffslkw pic.twitter.com/lM7OAxQZxh — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 9, 2020

Westbound SR-138 at Erda Way is closed according to UDOT, unknown time of reopening.

*developing* We will continue to provide updates as we receive them.