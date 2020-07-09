Crews battling new wildfire in Tooele County near Erda

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews in Tooele County are on the scene of a new wildfire that started Thursday afternoon.
According to Jason Curry with the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, the fire is approximately 10 acres near SR-138 in Tooele County near Erda.
The wind is proving to be a challenge for firefighters and it is unknown at this time if any structures are threatened.
Westbound SR-138 at Erda Way is closed according to UDOT, unknown time of reopening.
*developing* We will continue to provide updates as we receive them.
