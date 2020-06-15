Crews battling multiple fires in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Monday afternoon, fire crews responded to multiple fires both located in Utah County.

The #OrchardFire has grown to 80 acres. The cause is under investigation. #ffslkw pic.twitter.com/q8Ug9Yv4nc — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 15, 2020

What’s being called the Orchard Fire on the east side of Utah Lake has currently grown to about 80 acres. The cause of this fire is under investigation.

NEW STARTS

Air and ground resources are responding to two new starts in Utah County. The #OrchardFire is estimated at 20+ acres and the #LincolnFire is estimated at a few acres. #ffslkw pic.twitter.com/9XBmAYVa4y — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 15, 2020

Crews are also working to contain another fire also east of Utah Lake, it’s being called the Lincoln Fire. According to Utah Fire Info, the Lincoln fire was human-caused and was ignited by target shooters hitting an exploding target over dry vegetation. A witness is cooperating with this investigation.