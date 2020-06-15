Crews battling multiple fires in Utah County

Orchard Fire burning in Utah county. Courtesy: Utah Fire Info Twitter

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Monday afternoon, fire crews responded to multiple fires both located in Utah County.

What’s being called the Orchard Fire on the east side of Utah Lake has currently grown to about 80 acres. The cause of this fire is under investigation.

Crews are also working to contain another fire also east of Utah Lake, it’s being called the Lincoln Fire. According to Utah Fire Info, the Lincoln fire was human-caused and was ignited by target shooters hitting an exploding target over dry vegetation. A witness is cooperating with this investigation.

