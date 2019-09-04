Crews battling 500-acre wildfire in Lake Point

LAKE POINT, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews are currently on scene of a brush fire burning in Lake Point, in Tooele County.

The fire has been named the Green Ravine Fire and is estimated at 500

#GreenRavineFire near Lakepoint in Tooele Co. is estimated at 500 acres plus. Threat to homes minimal, but communication infrastructure on Farnsworth Peak is threatened. Aggressive uphill fire growth. Heavy air tankers, helicopters & ground crews working on containment. #ffsljc — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) September 3, 2019

Here’s the latest from the crews on scene>>

Tooele Fire WATCH: Crews are currently on scene of the Green Ravine Fire burning 300 plus acres in Lake Point, in Tooele County. Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

