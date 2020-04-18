Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Salt Lake City motel overnight

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire early Saturday morning near 1470 West North Temple.

According to Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire started around 4:20 a.m. at the abandoned Overniter Motel.

When firefighters arrived, crews believed the fire was limited to the outside of the building.

Once they quickly knocked the flames back, however, they learned the fire had already spread inside.

Division Chief Ryan Mellor told ABC4, once the fire had spread inside, it became “stubborn,” and crews called in the second alarm for more resources.

In all, 30 firefighters responded to the fire.

Salt Lake City Fire said no one was in the building when crews arrived, no one was injured in the fire, and the building was condemned.

Fire investigators are still investigating the cause.