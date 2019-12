RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple crews have been able to contain a two-alarm fire at a strip mall in Riverdale Wednesday morning.

According to dispatch, the fire is at 1090 Riverdale Road and started just before 11 a.m.

Flames and smoke were visible from the roof when crews arrived and multiple units from Weber County, Riverdale and Ogden are on scene.

*developing* please avoid the area. An update will be provided once additional information is released.

