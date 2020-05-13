Crew of 150 working to contain fire burning near Midway, 9 homes still evacuated

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are still working to contain the Saddle Fire north of Midway Wednesday.

According to officials with the Utah Division of Natural Resources, the Saddle Fire was human-caused and is estimated to be 630 acres and is currently at 20% containment.

The fire is located in the Dutch Hollow area within Wasatch Mountain State Park near Midway.

Tuesday, crews, and dozers established a good anchor point and made progress building containment lines along the east and west flakes of the fire perimeter.

DNR says the fire is a Type 3 incident and is being managed by the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office officials are calling the fire ‘suspicious.’ A juvenile has been taken into custody in connection to the recent fires near the Interlaken and Pine Canyon areas, officials add.

Nine homes remain evacuated as a precaution. DNR says county officials will reevaluate the evacuation order Wednesday afternoon.

Courtesy: ABC4 Viewer

Crews on scene say they are worried about erratic winds from potential thunderstorms Wednesday paired with steep terrain and limited access pose challenges for firefighters.

