Credit card skimming device found at convenience store in Logan

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) A credit card skimming device was found at a convenience store in Logan, according to police.

According to the Logan City Police Facebook, a skimmer device was found attached to the in-store point of purchase card reader at Duke’s C-Store located at 1905 South US 89/91 last Monday.

Police said they do not know how long it has been in place, or if it was functional prior to its discovery. However, they suggest the public be extremely vigilant when making purchases at point-of-sale machines, no matter where you are.

The device was attached over the actual machine and said if anyone shopped there within the last few weeks, to please review your banking information for any suspicious charges.

If you do find fraudulent activity, police are asking for you to file a police report with your jurisdiction and cancel your cards.

“We encourage all stores/retailers in the area to check your interior and exterior machines for any suspicious movement/loose parts, wiring etc,” stated the post.

