SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Happy first Friday in February, Utah! We close out the work week in the Beehive State with a few more clouds as our dominant area of high pressure slightly shifts east and pulls away.

Temperatures will climb into the 30s up north and 30s and 40s down south with a few spots like St. George getting into the low 50s. Our increasing cloud cover is linked to a quick little disturbance that will graze the state. At this point, the chance of any wet weather looks low with only a slight chance for some light snow in the high country. This system could bring some minimal haze relief in our valleys, but we’re not expecting any significant changes.

As a result, inversion haze stays strong today and we will see air quality impacts in our northern Utah valleys ahead of a weak disturbance. From Salt Lake County northward air quality is expected to fall into the unhealthy for sensitive groups range, but in Cache Valley with a strong inversion in place, unhealthy air quality is expected. Where air quality is poor, it’s best to limit time outside if possible and due to the strong inversion in Cache, temperatures will stay cold with a high of only around 20.

High pressure will build back briefly for Saturday resulting in a bit more sunshine as temperatures level out a bit. The high pressure won’t stick around though as another storm is expected to arrive late Sunday into Monday of next week with more significant chances of moisture. Temperatures will warm up over the weekend with the strong southwest flow in place, highs could be in the mid-40s on Sunday ahead of the storm along the Wasatch Front while St. George could hit 60!

With milder air in place, moisture could initially fall as rain/wintry mix in our valleys before changing over to snow late Sunday into early Monday next week. Accumulations at this point do look possible in our valleys with possibly several inches plus for our mountains. Stay tuned for more as this storm evolves

Bottom Line? Battling bad air to close the work week with moisture arriving over the weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!