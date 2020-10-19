Crash on I-15 in Sandy causes major delays Monday morning

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A crash on I-15 in Sandy has caused major delays for commuters Monday morning.
According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the right 3 lanes are closed near 9000 South around 6:30 a.m.
No details on the crash were released. The crash is expected to be cleared by 7:30 a.m. however residual traffic delays are expected.
