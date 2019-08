KEARNS (ABC4 News) – A man is dead, and two others injured after a crash overnight in Kearns.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. near 5200 South and 5300 West.

The vehicle left the road and went through a fence and hit some cars, according to Unified Police.

Police say the man died immediately from his injuries. Two female passengers who were in the car were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

