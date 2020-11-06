Motorcycle crash in Layton shuts down parts of I-15 Friday morning

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Troopers have shut down parts of I-15 in Layton after a motorcycle crash Friday morning.
According to Utah Highway Patrol, they had to shut down the southbound lanes of I-15 in Layton around 7:00 a.m. to land a medical helicopter.
Troopers say a man driving a motorcycle crashed at Layton Parkway. No other vehicles were involved.
The man was transported by air ambulance to a local area hospital in stable but in critical condition. At this time it is undetermined what caused the crash.
Currently, two of the four lanes are closed for the investigation. We will continue to provide updates.
