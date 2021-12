Kanarraville, Utah (ABC4) – Parts of I-15 around mile marker 47 in Kanarraville has been closed down due to a accident involving a semi and a passenger vehicle.

The crash that occurred around 8 pm Sunday night caused for both northbound and southbound lanes to be closed. Southbound lanes has since been opened. Northbound is still closed.

Life Flight was called in, but no other information is available at the time.