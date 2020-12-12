COVID-19 vaccine in Utah on Monday, some against it

MURRAY, Utah. (ABC4) — State health leaders said the COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Utah on Monday.

They’ve been planning it for months and said two shipments will be here next week.

ABC 4 has been asking people their willingness to get the vaccine for weeks. Yes? No? Why? Why not?

We previously reported Utahns are more likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine than the general public.

ABC 4 spoke to people Saturday night who didn’t want to get the vaccine.

“We cannot overemphasize personal responsibility,” said Gov. Gary Herbert in a press conference Dec. 3rd.

Vaccines typically take several years to make, but the COVID-19 vaccine took several months from different pharmaceutical companies.

State health leaders have said they would like upwards of 70 percent or more of Utahns to get the vaccine. The Shepards will not be a part of that group

“Everybody should have their own choice if they want to take it or not,” said Chad Shepard.

“I haven’t done any research on the vaccine but I’m in pretty decent health,” said Lindsay Shepard. “I just don’t think that I would.”

Research shows multiple pharmaceutical companies have the vaccine more than 90 percent effective.

Gov. Herbert advised Utahns to think about the public’s health and get the vaccine.

“Doesnt matter if the government makes you do it or tries to make you do it, it’s a matter of us taking upon the responsibility to do it,” said Herbert.

Chad Shepard not taking that advice.

“I’ve never had the flu shot and i feel like my own health is my decision so i dont feel like I need the vaccine.”

Plans continue to evolve as our health system learns more, but Intermountain healthcare said it hopes to be able to share more details Monday.