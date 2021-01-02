COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up: 46,374 Utahns now given first dose, in part thanks to Davis County’s drive-in vaccination site

FARMINGTON, Utah. (ABC4) — Non-hospital healthcare workers including dentists got the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine in Davis County Saturday as part of its 3rd or 4th drive-in inoculation site.

Davis County has vaccinated more than 5,700 people with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Salt Lake County is around 20,000 vaccinations, and Utah County around 18,000.

This is all according to the Utah COVID-19 dashboard

To put this into perspective 24,000 were said to have been vaccinated Wednesday.

From Dec. 14th – Dec. 27th, 17,543 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

From Dec. 28th – Dec. 29th, 6,427 were given the vaccine

From Dec. 30th – Jan 2nd, 22,404 people received the first round COVID-19 vaccine.

Adding that all up, more than 46,000 people have been vaccinated. This is all in effort to play catch up with the COVID-19 vaccination rate in Utah.

As we previously reported, the Utah Department of Health said hospitals and community partners are working faster to get more people vaccinated.

This pace is certainly faster than before.

Breaking down the math, the rate of vaccination is more than four times higher than what it was in the first set of data when healthcare workers first started to receive the vaccine.

Eight hundred people were given the vaccine at the Legacy Event Center in Farmington Saturday.

The communications manager for Davis County Health Department, Trevor Warner, said those who get vaccinated must wait at least 15 minutes before they leave. The CDC recommends this just in case serious side effects flare-up.

Warner said nobody has had any serious side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. He adds he’s grateful to be able to get people in and out within five minutes.

“This is just kind of the beginning of the light at the end of a very very dark tunnel we’ve been in since COVID struck our community in March,” said Warner.

Warner said those who got the vaccine Saturday will get a notification in three weeks when it is time to get the 2nd shot, the booster shot, for the COVID-19 vaccine.