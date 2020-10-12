Covid-19 ‘threat’? Senator Mike Lee testifies maskless at Judiciary Committee hearing

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4 News) – Senator Mike Lee (R – Utah) attended Monday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Judge Amy Coney Barrett in person despite being diagnosed with COVID-19 ten days earlier. He wore a mask into the committee chambers but removed it for his opening statement.

“Despite its flaws, and despite the fact that it sometimes makes mistakes, the Supreme Court of the United States sits atop something that is the envy of the entire world,” Sen. Lee said in his opening statement but it wasn’t what he said that caused him to trend on Twitter Monday.

It was the fact he said it in person and unmasked after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 1st. Five days earlier he was recorded maskless and hugging people at a White House ceremony to announce Judge Barrett’s nomination.

Committee member Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey tweeted: “At least two members of @SenJudiciary have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19-and we have no idea what kind of threat they or others pose to those around them today because they refuse to agree to mandatory testing.”

Sen. Lee would not say whether or not he has tested negative for the virus but released a letter from Attending Physician of the United States Congress Dr. Brian Monahan which read in part: “Based upon current CDC guidelines, you have met criteria to end COVID-19 isolation for those with mild to moderate disease. Specifically, it has been greater than 10 days since symptom onset, you have had no fever in absence of fever reducing medication for at least 24 hours, and your other symptoms have improved.”

Those guidelines read: “Available data indicate that persons with mild to moderate COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset” and “Recovered persons can continue to shed detectable SARS-CoV-2 RNA in upper respiratory specimens for up to 3 months after illness onset, albeit at concentrations considerably lower than during illness, in ranges where…infectiousness is unlikely.”

Other prominent members of the committee attended today’s hearing remotely via video, including Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris and Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Senator Tillis announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 the same day that Senator Lee did.