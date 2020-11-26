COVID-19 testing sites to reopen tomorrow, closed today for healthcare workers to enjoy family time

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Some healthcare workers are finally able to get some much needed time off on Thanksgiving.

COVID-19 testing sites around the state are closed because of the holiday.

Almost all of the testing sites were ghost towns and parking lots were empty, but that doesn’t mean you couldn’t get tested.

For anyone experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, hospitals are the best option to get tested.

“Follow the medical and science recommendation we do have,” said Gov. Herbert in a press conference Monday. “Have a safe and happy holidays and if we do that, we will be around for the holidays next year too.”

TestUtah, Intermountain Medical Center, and the University of Utah Health all had their COVID-19 testing sites closed on Thanksgiving to give the healthcare workers a day off and time to spend with families. However, they will all be back open tomorrow; with most locations staying open until 5 p.m.

Because of the holiday, no new COVID-19 data is being released but Wednesday, the state saw a record number of deaths and another high number of new cases.

State health leaders said earlier this week to expect COVID-19 testing to go up after the holiday, so long lines may be expected in the coming days.

This holiday could contribute to another spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, but it could take weeks before that correlation could be made.

New COVID-19 numbers will be announced Friday, according to the state health department.

