COVID-19 Testing: New Test Utah Contracts

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Test Utah is getting a makeover to come September 1st. The state’s current contracts are set to expire. That means new companies are administering and processing the tests.

Following several hiccups and problems with testing and test results around the Test Utah initiative, it appears the state has decided to go into a new direction.

NOMI Health is the only contract ABC4 News from the original TEST Utah contracts that appears still in place.

“Per the State’s recent RFP award, TestUtah is transitioning to Fulgent Genetics as its lab partner. Nomi Health is working with the State and Fulgent to complete the transition as quickly and carefully as possible,” Nomi Health said in a prepared statement.

NOMI Health will be taking over the COVID-19 sampling with NICUSA

Processing the COVID-19 lab tests include:

ARUP

Fulgent Therapeutics

Lab Corp

Premier Medical Laboratories

Two companies that appear to no longer be with the Test Utah project is Utah’s Co-Diagnostics which designed the COVID-19 Tests that Test Utah relied on and Timpanogos Reginal Hosptial Laboratory, the lab that is currently under a federal audit.

Tom Hudachko with the Utah Department Health said, “We selected a hand full of vendors from those two arenas and have made the decision that we will move forward with Nomi Health to operate the sample collection side of things and they will be partnered with a lab called Fulgent Therapeutics out of Los Angeles for their sample processing.”

The company that owns Timpanogos Regional Laboratory is MountainStar Healthcare a client of ABC4 News. Their spokesperson Mike Graul told us in a statement

We are extremely proud of what the TestUtah initiative continues to accomplish and are appreciative of all those who stepped-up in a time of great need for our community. The skilled team at the Timpanogos Regional Hospital lab has worked around the clock to provide accurate, timely COVID-19 test results to tens of thousands across the state.

NOMI Health added.

“TestUtah testing sites are operating as normal during this process. We thank the team at Timpanogos and MountainStar for all their incredible work during the peak of the pandemic when Utahns needed it most.”

