COVID-19 surge leading pediatric hospitals to treat adult patients

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As the state of Utah continues to have thousands of new COVID-19 cases daily, adult patients are being treated at local pediatric hospitals to deal with the surge.

“There are limits to what our current configuration of beds can take care of,” said Katie Thomas, MD, an Intensive Care Unit Physician at Intermountain Healthcare.

Intermountain, the state’s largest health system, is transferring some of its patients to its nationally ranked hospital for children.

“Primary Children’s Hospital is taking care of adult patients in the ICU and they’re phenomenal at doing that,” said Thomas.

The hospital provides health care to more than a million children living in its 400,000 square mile service area.

Its 289 bed facility now extending care to young adults up to 30 years old.

“Our ED (emergency department) team throughout the system has been phenomenal in identifying patients who can be best treated, or equally treated in other facilities,” says Thomas.

The move is part of Intermountain’s Extensive Surge Plan. The plan was developed eight months ago to deal with the thousands of new cases happening across the state.

On Friday, the Utah State Health Department reported 2,150 new cases and 473 hospitalizations.

It’s website noting: “We are experiencing significant technical difficulties with the data system we use to run our daily case count and test data. The case count and testing data presented below were compiled prior to the system malfunctioning early this morning. As a result, today’s case counts and tests reported are incomplete and are artificially low.”

In addition to Primary treating adults, Intermountain Riverton Hospital’s pediatric unit has put a pause on admitting “pediatric patients and has transitioned to providing inpatient care to more adults and have trained the nurses to make this transition in care.”

