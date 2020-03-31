COVID-19: Should I wear a mask?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As COVID-19 continues to impact the world, many are asking government and health officials if they should wear a mask.

In recent days, officials continue to say no, you should not wear a mask, unless you’re sick, and this includes homemade masks that many are making out of fabric.

But an anonymous federal official told the Washington Post, the Center for Disease Control is considering recommending the general public to wear masks when outside the home.

And during a task force briefing with President Trump Monday, the question of people wearing non-medical masks was addressed.

“We are in the process of talking about things,” Trump said. “For a period of time, not forever. We want our country back. We’re not going to be wearing masks forever, but it could be for a short period of time.”

At a press conference Tuesday, ABC4 News asked the Utah Department of Health officials if Utahns should take precautions and wear masks in public.

“To my knowledge, there hasn’t been any conversations on that level, definitely not at the state, and not at the national level,” said Angela Dunn, the state’s epidemiologist. “In Utah, we’re not at the point where face masks for the general public would help prevent the spread of disease.”

Dunn said said for the average person, wearing a mask is not necessary, but that healthcare providers and anyone who could be infected should wear masks.

