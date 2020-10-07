COVID-19 safety measures and the vice presidential debate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Leading up to the vice presidential debate, all those who are inside the debate perimeter had to test negative for COVID-19 before entering.

In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 during Wednesday’s debate, the University of Utah and ARUP teamed up to provide thousands of COVID-19 tests.

“It’s both a nasal swab and throat swab,” said U media relations director Kathy Wilets.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Wilets said more than 2,000 people have been tested for the virus.

“Everyone today who enters the perimeter will have a negative test before they go in,” she said.

Of those tested, Wilets said 0.8% of people tested positive.

“Another thing we’re doing is requiring everyone to wear one (level three surgical mask),” Wilets said.

As an additional COVID-19 safety precaution, she said all attendees are required to wear a level three surgical mask.

“It’s just another precaution that we’re taking to make that everyone, while they’re gathered inside the perimeter is as safe as they can be,” Wilets said.

She continues to tell ABC4 News the U is following all COVID-19 guidelines from the Center’s for Disease Control and the Commissioner of Presidential Debates.