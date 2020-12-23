COVID-19 hospitalizations during the holiday require people to virtually connect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The holidays are here and hundreds of Utahns are currently battling COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals. Healthcare workers say it’s a hard time for all.

“It is a tough time to be in the hospital – it’s a really hard time to both, work in the hospital and be a patient in the hospital over the holidays,” said Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, an Intermountain Healthcare’s infectious disease physician.

As of Wednesday, the state reports 560 Utahns are hospitalized with COVID-19, and they may not be home to celebrate the holiday season with their family.

“It’s going to be really hard, and I think it’s going to be especially hard on the patients who can’t have their family there,” said Naydean Reed, the University of Utah’s nurse manager of the medical intensive care unit.

Reed and Stenehjem said it’s tough knowing that families statewide will not be able to spend time with their hospitalized family members.

To help those suffering, ICU staff will help COVID-19 patients to connect virtually with their families.

“We’ll be able to Zoom with the families and stuff like that, but we won’t be able to have that personal contact to them,” Reed said.

“We’re really encouraging those patients obviously, to connect with their families and friends through FaceTime, to really engage with them as much as they can because we know this is a really hard time on people,” Stenehjem said. “Not just on the patients in the hospital, but also their family members– being at home without their loved ones, knowing that they’re ill, knowing that they’re in the hospital, uncertain of how well they’re going to do.”

While many healthcare workers often work holidays, Reed and Stenehjem said this year is different for many of them.

“It’s hard on the caregivers to be away from their families, taking care of patients that are suffering,” Stenehjem said.

“Our census is a lot higher because of COVID, we have the COVID overflow ICU – which has 23 additional ICU beds that we don’t normally have,” Reed said.

Reed also said some staff have limited their contact with others. And she said isolation from family members is hard on them.

“When they come home after working their holiday, some of them won’t be able to go to their parents’ house or things like that,” she said.

While this year has proven to challenge many, Reed and Stenehjem said they’re grateful for their resilient teams who continue to tirelessly care for those in need.

To show support for Utah’s healthcare workers, Stenehjem said people can show their support by being an example of the guideline’s healthcare officials urge the public to follow.

“Whatever means you have to spread that message to tell your friends, to tell your family and be a good example. That would be the best gift you can give us in healthcare,” he said. “Because what that will do is reduce the number of people that get sick and die from this virus.”

If people are not cautious this holiday season, Stenehjem and Reed fear the state could experience another surge in COVID-19 cases, eventually driving up the number of Utahns in the hospital.

“I would just encourage people [that] if you are going to gather during the holidays, just make sure you’re social distancing, make sure you’re wearing a mask,” Reed said. “I think the best practice is to just celebrate with your immediate family in your home.”