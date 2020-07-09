COVID-19: ‘Healthy Together’ tracking app falls short

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Healthy Together app meant to trace and track COVID-19 in Utah, is not tracking the virus the way officials hoped.

Thursday, state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn announced the app will no longer use location tracking and Bluetooth connection, for its 58,000 users.

Due to the lack of tracking, Dunn said it has not been helpful in COVID-19 contact and tracing efforts.

Despite this, she said the app is still an important part of the state’s response efforts and will continue to be available to Utahns.

“It’s a great way for individuals to be able to assess their symptoms, be connected to testing, receive their test results, and also get information about what they should do next to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Dunn said.

Dunn said the app has referred 18,000 users to be tested for the respiratory virus. And 500,000 have used the apps symptom assessment.

