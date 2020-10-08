COVID-19 causes Tooele High School to close, digital learning for the next two weeks

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Tooele High School says they have reached the 15 case threshold and will be closing for two weeks. The school will move to digital learning.

In a facebook post on the school’s page, it says:

“The pivot to online learning will begin Friday, October 9 and students will return to school Monday, October 26. Due to Fall Break being next week, students will only miss 6.5 face-to-face instructional days, but will have a total of 7.5 days of remote learning.”

“During this time period, classes will resume on the Purple/White schedule as normal. Please see the attached schedule. Make-up Monday will be moved from October 19 to October 26 when students return.”

The post also states:

The post also states, “For additional information about school meals, CLC/TTECH classes, extracurricular activities, etc. please go to our website at https://tooelehigh.tooeleschools.org/

