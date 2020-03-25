COVID-19 causes several travel challenges, travelers beware

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – COVID-19 coronavirus continues to impact travel throughout the world and for the last two months, ABC4 News has followed several Utah families and their struggle to get home.

While we’re highlighting five of their journeys, we know they’re not the only ones in our state struggling to get home.

Mark and Jerri Jorgensen:

Mark and Jerri Jorgensen, of St. George, were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in early February when their ship was quarantined.

Jerri tested positive for COVID-19 and stayed in Japan, while Mark returned to Travis Air Force Base for observation.

He then tested positive and was in five quarantine locations before returning home for a self-quarantine.

Mark was cleared of the respiratory virus last week.

Diana Walker Neve and family:

Diana Walker Neve, of Salt Lake City – and her family – were aboard the Westerdam cruise ship, that left in early February. By the middle of the month, the ship was denied five country entries. And by late Febrary, the ship docked in Cambodia, and all passengers were screened for COVID-19 before returning home.

Monica Achter and family:

Monica Achter, of Layton – and her family – were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship which left California in mid-February. In early March, the ship was quarantined and unable to dock until mid-March. Now, Achter and her family are home in self-quarantine.

Robert and Susan Anderson:

Robert and Susan Anderson, of Cedar Hills, were aboard the Costa Luminosa cruise ship that left in early March. Just a few days into their trip, their cruise ship was denied port entry to several countries. And by mid-March, all passengers were quarantined to their rooms.

Nearly a week following quarantine, the Andersons were able to deboard in France and return home for their self-quarantine.

Brad and Jodi Dallof:

Brad and Jodi Dallof, of St. George, went to Peru in early-to-mid-March. Only a few days into their trip, the borders closed.

They made their way to the airport where they found out they would not be able to get a flight in time and had to stay at a hotel.

The couple struggled to get back to the states but were able to return to the United States; and after several flights, return to Utah.

What others are clicking on: