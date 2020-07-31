COVID-19 case counts still above 500 before looming deadline

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In five months of Covid-19, the state of Utah has had five times more deaths than the flu season last year.

While the state is seeing a decrease in cases, totals continue to be more than 500 cases per day on average.

On Thursday, state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn announced the new seven day average is 508 cases.

On July 9th, Governor Gary Herbert challenged Utahns at a press briefing an August 1st deadline for cases to drop below 500 while discussing the possibility of returning the state to the orange or moderate phase.

The biggest changes in returning to the orange phase for individuals would mean limiting social gatherings to 20 or fewer people, and increased spacing between immediate households when attending public functions like church.

Currently, Salt Lake City is the only area in the state still in the orange phase. The rest of the state is either in the low risk or new normal phase.

“I wish it was below 400,” said Gov. Herbert on Thursday. “It can always be better. I am pleased with the fact in the spirit of collaboration and a greater understanding of what they can do individually to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and it seems to be working.”

It was back in June when an internal memo written by Dr. Dunn was leaked that stressed the importance of getting the new case count to 200 or lower by July or risk another shutdown to get cases under control.

ABC4 did reach out to the Governor’s office for this report. We’re still waiting to hear back.