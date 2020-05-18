Courts: Tooele woman charged for setting fire to home with 1-year-old child, grandparents inside

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Tooele woman has been charged with arson after police said she intentionally set fire to her home while her 1-year-old child and her grandparents were inside.

According to court documents, Elizabeth Anne Ackman, 30, was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on a $100,000 bail on one count first-degree felony aggravated arson and one count each of misdemeanor assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

Court documents state they were called to a house fire on May 10 and when they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Investigators were told by witnesses that Ackman had started the fire in the basement of the home.

While on scene, police said Ackman attempted to get into the locked cage portion of a patrol vehicle while stating “did it” and told the officer that if he did not take her way she was going to attack him.

The officer continued to ask her what was going on, and Ackman clenched her fists and attempted to hit the officer in the face with her right hand. The officer took Ackman to the ground and another officer assisted in placing her in handcuffs, documents state.

A relative of the woman said Ackman had started the fire in the basement and set the mattress on fire while her 1-year-old child and her grandmother and grandfather were in the home.

During transport to the jail, police said Ackman kicked one of their officers.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for May 26.

*All information in this article was obtained via a police report. As the investigation continues, the information is subject to change.*