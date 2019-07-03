Courts: Murray man charged for raping woman he met on dating app in 2016, $500k warrant issued

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A $500,000 warrant has been issued for a Murray man police said raped a woman he met on a dating app back in 2016.

According to documents, Duane Keith Hawk, 40, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with first-degree felony rape, aggravated kidnapping and object rape.

Documents state the incident occurred on April 9, 2016 when a woman he had met on the app “Meet Me” showed up at his apartment with one of her friends. Once the woman felt comfortable, the friend left.

The woman told police just after her friend left, Hawk became immediately aggressive with her and smacked her hard on her butt. The woman decided she wanted to leave but Hawk told her no. She said Hawk then grabbed her by the shoulders and shoved her on the couch, causing her right shoulder to pop, according to documents.

The woman said she told Hawk numerous times no and refused to go into the bathroom with him.

The woman went out to the patio, and Hawk followed her where he forced his fingers down her pants and sexually assaulted her. He then pulled off her pants and raped her, documents state.

The woman said she was able to finally leave and she told Hawk to never contact her again. She called her friend and told her what happened and the two of them went to the hospital for a forensic exam and filed a police report, according to documents.

On May 5, 2016 police talked to Hawk who denied knowing the woman.

On February 11, 2019, detectives were notified the forensic exam results had been tested. Police contacted Hawk who agreed to talk to them and provide a DNA sample.

During the second interview, Hawk said he remembered meeting the woman in 2016 and having her come over to his house. He said he did not remember much about that night as the two of them were “drunk”, documents state.

Hawk told detectives he kissed her but that was all and his father and cousin were home and he “doesn’t disrespect his house like that,” documents state.

The man said they did not have sex but was “faded” and couldn’t be sure.

On June 20, 2019, the crime lab returned the results of the DNA swab taken from Hawk which confirmed a match to the previous forensic exam.

The warrant issued for Hawks on Tuesday said he is “a risk to the community given the facts of the case and if convicted he faces a life sentence”.

A background check for Hawk shows one misdemeanor conviction in 2011 for possession of a controlled substance.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.



