Courts: Man charged with killing brother incompetent to stand trial

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man accused of shooting and killing his brother in Millard County has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

According to court documents, John Peck, 64, was transferred to the Salt Lake County Jail Competency Restoration Unit on Wednesday after a review showed he was unable to comprehend the charges against him.

The inquiry into Peck’s competency started on May 31 when the court requested “the sanity of the defendant” be evaluated.

Based on the evaluation presented to Judge Anthony Howell on June 27, Peck “does not have the capacity to comprehend and appreciate charges and allegations.”

The documents further state Peck would be unable to disclose pertinent facts or events, does not have the capacity to comprehend the range and nature of possible penalties and does not have the capacity to understand the adversarial nature of the proceedings or the capacity to manifest appropriate courtroom behavior.

Peck additionally was deemed “unable to testify relevantly or maintain a relationship with his attorney,” according to court documents.

Peck was transferred into the custody of the state and will receive treatment intended to restore his competency to stand trial.

A new competency review has been scheduled for September 25.

Peck has been charged with first-degree murder after police were called on April 16 by Peck who said he had been in an argument with his brother, and shot him.

When deputies arrived, they found Frank Wynn Bringard, 76, dead with a gunshot wound.

