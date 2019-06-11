Courts: 49-year-old man charged with child exploitation admits to being sexually attracted to 12-13 year old girls

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 49-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after cyber tips came to authorities he was downloading child pornography.

According to charging documents, Jonathan Eugene Flaker, 49, was arrested after investigators served a search warrant on his home on June 5 and found multiple files of child pornography on his computer.

Investigators became suspicious after they received notification from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that they had received cyber tips coming from a residence in Payson depicting sexually explicit images of young girls.

During the search, investigators seized computers and other electronics that contained additional images of child pornography.

During an interview with detectives, Flaker admitted to having an obsession with girls ages 12-13 years old and gets excited when he sees their pictures. He told them he has been doing this for about five years.

Flaker was charged Monday in 4th District Court in Provo with seven second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

A background check on Flaker shows multiple past arrests for misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, interfering with arrest, contempt of court, DUI, domestic violence and assault on a police officer.

Internet Crimes Against Children:

Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at 801.281.1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

