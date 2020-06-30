Court documents show more details into new charges for Lori Vallow Daybell

FILE – In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing, with her defense attorney, Edwina Elcox, right, in Rexburg, Idaho. Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished in a bizarre case that captured worldwide attention had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids’ bodies. The new felony charges against Lori Vallow Daybell came late Monday, June 29, 2020, the latest twist in a case tied to the mysterious deaths of both of the couple’s former spouses and their beliefs about zombies and the apocalypse. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News) – New details have emerged in Lori Vallow Daybell’s new charges of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence in the deaths of her two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J. Vallow.

Vallow-Daybell is scheduled to appear in court with Judge Eddins today at 4:30 p.m. regarding her new charges but court documents have revealed more information into the state’s case against her and her husband Chad Daybell.

The charges stem from interviews with Chad Guy Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell in regards to the two children who were missing at that time.

Police said on November 26, 2019, Chad Daybell misrepresented the nature of his relationship with Lori Vallow while being questioned by the Rexburg Police Department and that he also contacted Melanie Gibb and encouraged her to not cooperate with police regarding the missing kids.

That same day, detectives said Lori Vallow Daybell provided false information of the physical whereabouts of the kids and also contacted her best friend Melanie Gibb and asked her not to talk to authorities.

Documents further state Lori Vallow Daybell failed to comply with a court order to produce her two children.