Court docs: Woman kidnaps and assaults man, holds him against his will for several days

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 35-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a man, handcuffing him to a toilet and holding him against his will for several days.

Arresting documents state police were called out to a report of a kidnapping that originally occurred at 315 West 3300 South in South Salt Lake City.

An adult male called 911 from another location in Salt Lake City and said he was held in handcuffs against his will for several day’s at the Motel 6, transferred to an address in Salt Lake City and held for several more until released, documents state.

During an interview with police the man said that he was staying at Motel 6 when Michelle Borg, who he knows, arrived at his room on Sunday, July 14 with several people. He said she was there to set up printers to forge documents, according to documents.

The man said Borg accused him of stealing documents and at some point ordered him to be handcuffed. The man was chained and handcuffed to the toilet where he said he stayed for about two days. During this time he said he was punched by Borg, had his tooth knocked out, his arm burned with a torch and a gun pointed at him., documents state.

Police said there was a visible burn mark on his right arm and a missing tooth consistent with his story.

The man was moved to another address in Salt Lake City on Tuesday where one of the men who were with her lives. He said he was chained and handcuffed to a “half-moon chair for several more days” and the man who lived there fed him and helped him while he was there, documents state.

On Monday, Borg left the residence. While she was gone, the other man who was helping him let him go, document state. The victim then called police as he was leaving and when Borg returned, she was taken into custody.

That man that let the victim go told police he showed up at Motel 6, saw the man handcuffed to the toilet, and confirmed the victim was transferred to his house and held there for several days.

Police said a consent search of the man’s home was conducted and a small wooden chair with a half-moon shaped top was located with a chain and handcuffs attached to it.

During an interview with Borg, she told police she stayed with the victim in the Motel 6 and they had an argument over him stealing items from her. She denied any of the allegations that he had been kidnapped and held against his will, documents state.

Borg is facing first-degree felony charges of aggravated kidnapping and third-degree felony aggravated assault. She is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail on a $50,000 bail.

A background check for Borg shows she has been arrested for felony unlawful acquisition of a transfer card, theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor charges of drug possession, assault (x2) and domestic violence in the presence of a child (x6).

