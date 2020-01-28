Court docs: Man accused of kidnapping Hunter High student previously convicted of attempted murder

Grief counselors available at Granite School District schools following kidnapping

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Unified police say 43-year-old Creed Cole Lujan from West Valley City in custody in connection with the reported abduction of a Hunter High school student.

Police took Lujan into custody just before 10 p.m. Monday night.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said a teenage girl reported she was walking home from Hunter High School around 2:30 p.m. when she was abducted.

Granite School District said after she escaped her abductor, she was found by her friends near the school located at 4500 South 5600 West.

“We just want to reassure students of their safety; not just here at Hunter High School, but the neighboring schools,” Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsely said Tuesday morning.

Horsely said grief counselors are available at schools throughout the district.

He asked that parents never let their children walk to or from school alone. The district has identified safe walking routes mapped by the community and law enforcement.

A quick look at Lujan’s criminal record shows he was convicted for attempted murder in 2008. He was released from prison in January of 2015 and is currently on parole.

UPD says Lujan is currently booked into the Salt Lake County jail on multiple felony charges including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse of a child, rape, two counts of aggravated assault, and distributing pornographic material.

What others are clicking on: