Couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Saturday in Salt Lake City.
Robert and Joyce Hummel are both smiling and looking happy at 92 years old. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1927.
The couple has four children, 18 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren.
From all of us here at ABC4 .. Congratulations Robert and Joyce
