Couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Robert and Joyce Hummel are both smiling and looking happy at 92 years old. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1927.

The couple has four children, 18 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren.

From all of us here at ABC4 .. Congratulations Robert and Joyce

What others are reading:

Fireworks Restrictions: what you need to know before you light the match

Drowsy driving to blame for Provo Canyon accident

Vigil to be held for Mackenzie Lueck on Monday

Police: Man arrested after assaulting friend who was trying to protect a dog he was allegedly abusing