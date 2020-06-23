Couple arrested in Hurricane for credit card fraud said they ‘picked’ up the items during a protest in Los Angeles

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A couple from California found in possession of multiple credit cards belonging to other individuals during a traffic stop in Hurricane said they picked up the items during a protest in Los Angeles.

Arresting documents state Kylie Gregory-Kinslow and Deno Cabera, along with two other occupants, were pulled over on State Street because the driver (Gregory-Kinslow) was speeding. After smelling marijuana, and the Cabera showing him a blunt and a grinder for marijuana, the officer conducted a search of the vehicle.

During the search, the officer found several debit, credit, and gift cards in some cloth bags with names that did not match any of the occupants. The officer also found a printer inside a bag in the trunk, documents state.

Under the lid of the printer were two stickers/printable labels that had been printed to look like credit cards and the labels had been cut out but the backing was still intact. The cards had the

same number printed on them but with different names, according to documents.

The officers also located a target gift card that had one side covered and had been created to look like a valid credit card. There was also label paper and a ledger that was used to keep track of how much could be spent and what cards worked.

A book of checks was found that had the name of a couple who lived in Hurricane. When police contacted them, they were unaware they were missing any checks and did not know the suspects.

The bag also contained several hotel room keys and two pieces of mail, a financial statement and a credit card bill, belonging to individuals who lived in a local neighborhood.

Several items of drug paraphernalia were also found in the trunk along with marijuana in the woman’s purse.

The couple said they had been traveling around for the last couple of weeks and were staying at a hotel in Springdale. The woman said she owned the vehicle but denied knowing any of the illegal items were in the trunk.

Cabera told police they had been in Los Angeles the day before and had got caught up at the protests where they both picked up random items and bags off the street, including a bag that happened to have a printer in it. When asked about the checkbook and mail he told me they had picked the items up and that they had been blowing around and they were going to return them ut hadn’t yet.

The couple was booked into the Washington County Jail on over a dozen felonies related to their arrest including, fraud, mail theft, drug possession, unlawful possession of a financial card (x9), and possession of a forgery writing device.