Country singer Charley Pride dies of COVID-19 complications

Charley Pride performs onstage during The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Country singer Charley Pride died Saturday afternoon due to complications from COVID-19 according to Country Music Television.

Pride was 86 years old. He is considered country music’s first Black superstar. According to CMT, he had 29 number one hits between 1969 and 1983 including ‘Kiss an Angel Good Morning’ and ‘Is Anyone Goin’ to San Antone’. Pride earned the CMA Entertainer of the Year award in 1971.

According to CMT, Pride was a native of Mississippi and after stints in the U.S. Army and the Negro American Baseball League, he made his way to Nashville where he signed his first record deal.

