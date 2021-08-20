Country duo Florida Georgia Line cancels tour citing COVID-19 concerns

FILE – Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform “Meant to Be” at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018. Hubbard is the second artist so far that will miss a scheduled performance at the CMA Awards on Wednesday due to COVID-19. He posted a note on his Instagram page on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, saying he was asymptomatic and quarantining on his bus outside his home. It comes days after another artist, Lee Brice, also revealed he had tested positive and would not perform on the show. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

UTAH (ABC4) – Successful country duo, Florida Georgia Line, has announced on Friday they will cancel the remainder of their “I Love My Country” concert tour.

The Grammy-nominated pair tweeted out the cancellation announcement saying, “While we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us. We’re so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we love y’all and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”

The artists explained the cancellation was due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases that have been reported across the country.

Utah alone has seen a steady rise in coronavirus cases, with the current total number of Utahns who have tested positive for COVID-19 topping 451,000 as of Friday afternoon.

Frontman Tyler Hubbard says the decision wasn’t easy, but ultimately the desire to protect family, friends, and loved ones was the driving force in the decision.

Hubbard addressed the cancellation with a message to fans saying, “We’ve been forced to make one of the toughest decisions we’ve made in a while. Due to the rising COVID cases and risk of putting our family, band, and crew, friends, and fans in harm’s way, we’ve decided it’s best to cancel the fall tour. This breaks our hearts as we were excited to get back out and throw a party for the fans. We are so disappointed.”

For those who have purchased tickets, a full refund will be automatically issued, according to an official statement from the band.

The current cancellation will affect 29 concert arena stops running through this November. The band was scheduled to perform at the Vivint Arena on November 17.

Florida Georgia Line’s tour cancellation follows a recent trend of artists citing COVID-19 concerns as a reason for tour cancellations including country star Garth Brooks, K-pop band BTS, rock band Nine Inch Nails, and more.

Amid the disappointing news, Hubbard holds hope for the future saying, “It’s been a long, hard last year and a half for us. One thing I put my hope in is that even when it doesn’t make sense, when times are tough, the Lord is in control and knows what He is doing. I look forward to seeing what He’s up to. I love you all. The support and encouragement has meant so much.”