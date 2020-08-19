Cougar Sighting in Pleasant Grove bench area

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Just days after a fire broke out above Battle Creek Canyon and G Mountain in Pleasant Grove, multiple sources are reporting of a small cougar sighting.

According to a post on the Pleasant Grove City Facebook page, the cougar was spotted approximately around 400 South and 1300 East, also known as the Bench area of Pleasant Grove.

Residents are advised to keep small pets inside their homes, and to be cautious of any children and their own surroundings.

Sergeant Oliver of Pleasant Police Department tells ABC4, their officers assisted the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources in locating the cougar on Tuesday evening. However, they were not able to trap the wild animal. “We just want to make the public aware for safety precautions” says Oliver.

The D-W-R is actively working to try and trap it.

The cougar is said to be possibly be injured and very thin. Reportedly the cat has attacked several raccoons and other small animals in the area. Some residents in the area have reported seeing the big cat in the area for the past couple of days.

If you happen to spot the cougar you are asked to call Pleasant Grove dispatch at 801-794-3970, or contact D-W-R.