Cottonwood Heights requests outside agency to investigate events surrounding weekend protest

Protesters are tackled by Cottonwood Heights police officers during a march Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. The protest was a “March for Justice” focused largely around Zane James, who was fatally shot by police in Cottonwood Heights in 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – The city of Cottonwood Heights is requesting an outside agency conduct an investigation after a broad range of “sensitive” issues were brought up regarding last weekend’s protests during a city council meeting on Tuesday.

In a press release issued by Tim Beery, Cottonwood Heights communications manager, the city said they recognize there are significant “issues, tension, and differences of opinion” after police responded to a protest for Zane James which was held on Sunday at Mill Hollow Park.

The city said many of those concerns were shared by the public during a city council meeting on Tuesday and in comments made on other platforms.

“We have heard the calls from our residents and other individuals, and we understand their concerns,” said Mayor Mike Peterson. “We are gathering information and will have a full investigation conducted by an agency outside of our city on this matter.”

The outside agency investigation will take place following the criminal investigation of the Mill Hollow incident and an internal city review.