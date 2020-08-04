Cottonwood Heights protests: Groups want police reform, other groups show support for officers

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utahns who gathered in front of the Cottonwood Heights Police Department on Monday night to protest police brutality, were met by counter-protests.

Multiple groups showed up to make their voices heard on police reform, to show support for Cottonwood Heights Police, some were there to support President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection bid, and one group was there with rifles in hand to voice their 2nd Amendment right.

The Black Fist Coalition organized the protest in response to the use of force by Cottonwood Height PD during a protest Sunday evening.

During the protest, Josianne Petit of Mama and Papa Panthers, led a group of demonstrators to the Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center to meet up with friends of Zane James, the man shot and killed by Cottonwood Heights Police two years ago.

At the recreation center, ABC4 News heard concerns from James’ friends, and from Cottonwood Heights residents who also called for change within their police department.

Police officers on the scene told ABC4’s Brittany Johnson that no one had been arrested “that they know of,” and although there was passionate dialogue from all sides, Monday night’s protest was peaceful.