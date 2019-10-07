Cottonwood Heights police offering $500 reward for information on shot out car windows

Broken window 2_1519945166649.jpg.jpg

File photo

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Cottonwood Heights Police are offering $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for shooting out several car windows.

Police say the shots cost thousands of dollars in damages. 

Cottonwood Heights Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 801-840-4000.

