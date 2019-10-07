Cottonwood Heights police offering $500 reward for information on shot out car windows

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) - A freeze warning is still in effect in for parts of the Uinta Basin and Southeastern Utah through Monday morning. The warning includes Vernal and other cities in the Eastern Uinta Basin. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing as temperatures dip into the upper 20s and low 30s. Wasatch Front overnight lows will hit the mid 30s, so throughout the state, we will have a chilly start to the work week. Higher elevations will be below freezing with most locations experiencing a hard freeze, while many valley dip near the freezing mark. For valley locations, the Cache Valley looks most likely to see a hard freeze, which is below 28 degrees. The Wasatch Front valleys might see frost, but a hard freeze is not expected.

A gradual warming trend will continue through midweek, with Tuesday as the warm before the storm, and high reaching the low 70s in Salt Lake City and mid 80s in St. George. High pressure will stay in control as we start the work week, followed by a strong cold front Wednesday. The winds will pick up Wednesday, more clouds will move in and we will see a sharp temperature drop between 15 and 20 degrees statewide, as a continental air mass slides into the state.