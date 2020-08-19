Cottonwood Heights Police looking to identify suspect in robbery at Home Depot

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Cottonwood Heights are hoping the public can help identify a man they said assaulted a loss prevention officer while attempting to steal from Home Depot.

In a post on the Cottonwood Heights, the man was attempting to steal tools from the Home Depot in Cottowood Heights when he was confronted by a loss prevention officer. The man then assulted the LPO and fled the store with the stolen items.

Police said he left in a older model black Pontiac 2 door coupe that has a large hole in the rear passenger fender and has an unknown temp tag.

If anyone has information about the suspect, please contact Cottonwood Heights Police Detective J. Incardine at 801-944-7041.