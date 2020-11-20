Corner Canyon rolls to third straight championship, beating Lone Peak, 45-7

Jaxson Dart throws for four touchdowns and runs for another in 40th straight win

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Corner Canyon dynasty rolls on.

The Chargers capped a perfect 14-0 season with a dominating performance in the 6A title game over Lone Peak, 45-7.

Jaxson Dart capped a brilliant season by throwing for 329 yards and four touchdowns and running for 116 yards and another score, as Corner Canyon won its third straight state championship and 40th straight game overall.

“I think we are the best offense this state has ever seen,” Dart said. “Coach Kjar, he’s awesome. He’s the best quarterback coach in the state, and we have the dudes to make special things happen.”

Dart threw touchdown passes to Noah Kjar, Talmage Handley, Jeff Meine and Cody Hagen as the Chargers raced out to a 31-0 halftime lead and never looked back.

“I don’t think there are any words that can describe it,” Noah Kjar said. “It’s just a whole other level of dominance. Offense, defense, speical teams, we’re all excited. We win every single game.”

Corner Canyon struggled with Lone Peak earlier in the season, trailing at halftime only to come back and win, 35-25. But the Chargers took control of the championship game from the start, leading 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

“We knew we didn’t play as good as we should have the first time we played them,” head coach Eric Kjar said. “We felt like we could play better, and our kids came out and in all facets ready to go, just clicking on all cylinders.”

Dart finishes one of the greatest seasons in Utah high school football history with 67 touchdown passes and 12 touchdown runs. He also set a state record with 5,867 total yards.

Corner Canyon has now won 51 of its last 52 games overall.