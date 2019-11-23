Corner Canyon completes undefeated season with 6A championship, 49-14

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Corner Canyon has blown past teams all season long, and the 6A championship was no different.

Cole Hagen threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns, three to Noah Kjar, as the Chargers won their 26th straight game, beating American Fork 49-14 to secure its second straight state title.

The Chargers won the 5A title last year.

“This is what we’ve dreamed about ever since we’ve been playing,” said Hagen. “Just to have it end this way, that’s everything for us.”

Hagen opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown strike to Noah Kjar, the son of head coach Eric Kjar, to make it 7-0.

Daryl Simons, playing in place of injured leading rusher Austin Bell, scored from five yards out to give Corner Canyon a 14-0 lead.

American Fork briefly got back in the game on a 34-yard touchdown run by Jaxon Gregory to cut the the lead to 7. Gregory rushed for 146 yards for the Cavemen.

But Hagen threw two more touchdowns before the half, a 15-yarder for Kjar and a 14-yard screen pass pass to John Glavin to give the Chargers a commanding 28-7 lead at the break.

Simons scored two more short touchdowns in the second half, Kjar caught his third TD, while the Corner Canyon defense intercepted American Fork quarterback Maddux Madsen four times.

“All I’ve wanted to do is go out and play with my friends,” said Noah Kjar. “I’ve known these guys for a long time and they mean everything to me. It means everything to play for my dad and score for him, and just to win the state championship again. “

“Our receivers, we just tell them you never know when it’s going to be your time,” said Eric Kjar. “You’ve always got to be ready. Just the whole team, great job up front with pass protection, and then Cole just killed it.”

Hagen also rushed for 76 yards, while his brother Cody Hagen had 8 catches for 74 yards.

Dustin Millich picked off two passes for the Chargers, who have now won 37 of its last 38 games.