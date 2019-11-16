Corner Canyon, American Fork win 6A semifinal games

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The only team that really gave Corner Canyon a game this was was Lone Peak. The Knights lost in the final minutes to the Chargers back in September, 21-17.

But on Friday in the 6A semifinals, Corner Canyon showed its dominance, running away to a 34-7 victory for its 25th consecutive win.

Cole Hagen threw an 80-yard touchdown to Talmage Handley on the first play from scrimmage to set the tone.

“For us, it gave us some momentum early,” said Hagen. “It just showed that we were going to be aggressive the whole game.”

Hagen threw a 9-yard touchdown to Jonathan Glavine just before halftime to make it 13-0.

Hagen then threw his third touchdown early in the third quarter, a 57-yarder to Handley to extend the Corner Canyon lead to 20-0.

Nate Ritchie scored on a 2-yard touchdown run for Lone Peak to cut the deficit to 20-7, but Hagen then busted off a 57-yard touchdown run to make it 27-7.

Quinn Andra capped the scoring with a 22-yard pick-6.

“Our defense has really kind of led our team for the most part,” said head coach Eric Kjar. “It’s like they say, defense wins championships, and I think we have that type of defense.”

Corner Canyon, which played without leading rusher Austin Bell, who was out with an elbow injury, has now won 25 in a row and 36 of its last 37 games.

“I take all the pride in the world, it’s fun,” Handley said about the streak. “I try to keep my mind off of it, stay humble and go out there and have fun with all my brothers.”

Corner Canyon will face American Fork in the 6A championship game next week. The Cavemen knocked off East, 37-27.

The Leopards got on the scoreboard first on a 1-yard touchdown run by Amini Amone. American Fork countered on a touchdown pass from Maddux Madson to Devin Downing to cut the deficit to 7-6.

East extended their lead to 14-6 at the half on Amone’s second touchdown run of the game, but Madsen threw a 31-yard touchdown to Downing, and 30-yard TD to Tanner Holden to give American Fork a 20-14 halftime lead.

Madsen threw his fourth touchdown of the game early in the third quarter as Madsen hooked up with Holden on an 88-yard catch and run to make it 27-14 Cavemen.

Amone’s third touchdown run of the game cut the deficit to 27-21, but American Fork held on as Jaxon Gregory scored a 1-yard touchdown to put the game away.

The Cavemen advance to the 6A title game for the second straight year. Last season, they lost to Lone Peak, 34-29.

“It’s amazing,” said Downing, who had 8 catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns. “Last year, it was unreal to be here, but we have some unfinished business we want to take care of. We’re here to prove the doubters wrong.”

“For a sophomore to be able to come out here and do that,” head coach Aaron Behm said about Madson. “Thankfully, he has two very veteran senior receivers who he can rely on. The offensive line protected him very well, and he was able to get the ball to where it need to go. He didn’t look like a sophomore.”

Gregory ran the ball 30 times for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Amone led the Leopards with 131 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns.

American Fork and Corner Canyon met on the final day of the regular season, with the Chargers winning, 59-28.

